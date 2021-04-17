April 17 (UPI) -- The Philippine Coast Guard seized more than 200 tons of fossilized clam shells worth nearly $25 million this week in a joint law enforcement operation.

A Facebook post from the agency said four suspects were arrested Friday in the Palawan province and accused of violating the Philippine Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act.

The act prohibits exploiting wildlife resources and their habitats, including trading the wildlife for the purposes of collection, CNN reported.

The PCG said this was the biggest illegal giant clam shell haul in the region's history to date.

The suspects are Rey Cuyos, 54; Rodolfo Rabesa, 48; Julius Molejoa, 47; and Erwin Miagao, 40. According to the PCG, they have been brought before the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development for inquest proceedings.

The Coast Guard Intelligence Group Palawan, Coast Guard District Palawan, PCSD, PNP - Maritime Group Palawan, AFP Intelligence Operatives, and Bantay Dagat Roxas all participated in the operation to arrest the suspects.