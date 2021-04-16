April 16 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Texas rescued a kitten found with its head stuck through a lug hole in a discarded vehicle wheel.

The San Antonio Fire Department's Technical Rescue Team said a family brought the kitten, wedged in the metal part of the wheel, into a station and said the feline had been stuck for two days.

The team said they attempted to use soap to lubricate the kitten's head so it could be squeezed back out through the hole, but they ended up having to cut through the metal to free the feline.

The department said the kitten then was adopted by the family that found it.