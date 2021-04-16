April 16 (UPI) -- A South African couple's home security camera captured the moment one of their dogs rescued their smaller dog from drowning in the backyard pool.

Byron and Melissa Thanarayen said they returned to their home in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg, to find Chucky, their toy pomeranian, was mysteriously wet.

The couple said they checked their security camera footage for clues and discovered 13-year-old Chucky had fallen into their backyard pool while walking next to it.

The video shows Jessie, the couple's 7-year-old Staffordshire bull terrier, circle the pool, watching Chucky struggle in the water.

Jessie was eventually able to lift Chucky out of the water with her mouth.

The couple said Jessie was a rescue from the SPCA and had been surrendered to the organization by two previous owners.

The couple said they will be installing a cover for the pool to keep the dogs safe while they are not home.