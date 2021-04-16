April 16 (UPI) -- A truck driver's dashboard camera captured an unusual event on a North Carolina highway when a bird passing by overhead dropped a fish onto the vehicle's windshield.

The video, shared by Ward Transport, shows one of the company's vehicles traveling on a Charlotte highway when a bird shows up traveling the opposite direction with a fish in its talons.

The bird drops the fish, which smacks against the truck's windshield, leaving a wet spot in its wake.

"One of our Charlotte drivers verifies that when driving a truck, you must be prepared for anything," Ward Transport tweeted.

The company said the truck was not damaged and the driver was not injured.