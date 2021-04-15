The pool on the roof of the Address Beach Resort in Dubai was named the world's highest outdoor infinity pool by Guinness World Records. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

April 15 (UPI) -- A resort skyscraper in Dubai broke a Guinness World Record for the highest outdoor infinity pool at 964 feet, 2 inches above ground level.

Guinness said the Address Beach Resort, a recently completed skyscraper in Dubai, now is a world record holder after an infinity pool was installed on the 77th-floor rooftop.

Advertisement

The pool has a surface area of more than 6,000 square feet and is about 4 feet deep at its deepest point.

The building was also awarded a record for the highest occupiable skybridge floor, which is 965 feet, 8.4 inches over the ground.