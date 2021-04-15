April 15 (UPI) -- A resort skyscraper in Dubai broke a Guinness World Record for the highest outdoor infinity pool at 964 feet, 2 inches above ground level.
Guinness said the Address Beach Resort, a recently completed skyscraper in Dubai, now is a world record holder after an infinity pool was installed on the 77th-floor rooftop.
The pool has a surface area of more than 6,000 square feet and is about 4 feet deep at its deepest point.
The building was also awarded a record for the highest occupiable skybridge floor, which is 965 feet, 8.4 inches over the ground.