April 15 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Poland said they were called out to help a suspected iguana spotted in a tree outside of a residential building and arrived to find the mystery animal was actually a discarded croissant.

The Krakow Society for the Protection of Animals, or KTOZ, said in a Facebook post that a woman recently called the organization to report a mystery creature that she suspected to be an iguana was lurking in a tree outside a building.

Advertisement

"People aren't opening their windows because they're afraid it will go into their house," KTOZ quoted the woman as saying.

The group's animal welfare officers responded to the scene and searched the area for the mystery animal, suspecting it might be a pet that had escaped or been abandoned by its owner.

The officers said they were surprised to find the creature that sparked the call wasn't a creature at all -- it was a croissant roll.

The animal rescue group said the caller did the right thing by reporting the suspected animal in distress.

"It's better to check and be pleasantly disappointed, sometimes (unfortunately very rarely) laugh, than not react, which can sometimes lead to a tragedy," the group said.