April 15 (UPI) -- Officials at Death Valley National Park said they are trying to capture a goat seen wandering in the California part of the park.

Park rangers said in a post on Death Valley National Park's official Facebook page that a tourist spotted the goat wandering near Stovepipe Wells in California and shared a photo with officials.

Rangers said they are attempting to capture the goat, which is not native to the park.

"Missing your goat? We aren't kidding," the post said. "Although it may make for a seemingly fun surprise to see a goat in Death Valley, domestic goats are a known vector of a respiratory disease that is fatal to bighorn sheep."