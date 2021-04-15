April 15 (UPI) -- A diver taking a swim in a California river found a gold wedding band and was able to track down the man who lost it.

Karl Bly, a diver who made headlines in 2020 when he found a prosthetic leg underwater and returned it to its owner, said he was swimming in the American River in the Sacramento area when he found a gold ring.

"I couldn't tell if it had been underwater for a day or a year," Bly told KOVR-TV.

Bly posted a video of his find to Facebook, on which social media users were able to connect him with Adam Papini, who had lost his wedding band in the river.

Papini confirmed the gold band was his missing ring. He said he had been conducting his own search for the ring, but with less success.

"I immediately went to the store and got snorkel gear, and I've been doing a search in the river bottom for the last week," he said. "For some reason, I still had faith that I would find it."

Bly and Papini met in person to return the ring to its rightful finger.

"I'll remember this moment for the rest of my life and I could eventually pass this down to my grandchildren and share this with them," Papini said.