A Brisbane, Australia, man said he used his winnings from a minor lottery prize to buy a scratch-off ticket, but didn't discover for two weeks that the new ticket was a $200,000 winner. Photo courtesy of The Lott

April 15 (UPI) -- An Australian man said he used his winnings from a minor lottery prize to buy a scratch-off ticket -- but it was two weeks before he discovered he had won more than $200,000.

The Brisbane, Queensland, man told The Lott officials that he scored a minor prize from a Lotto drawing and decided to use the money to buy a pair of scratch-off tickets from Sunshine News in Mount Gravatt.

The man, who said he only buys scratch-off tickets "every once in a blue moon," said he ended up forgetting about the tickets for two weeks.

"I had it at home for 14 days before I scratched it," the man said. "I only remembered the tickets were at home yesterday, so I scratched them and there it was!"

One of the tickets, a Live the Life scratch-off, turned out to be a $201,587.10 winner.

"It was very exciting. I thought it must have been a mistake," the winner recalled. "It feels so good to win something!"

The winner chose to take his prize money as weekly installments for five years.

"It's such nice security," he said.