April 14 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man said an unexpected wait for his prescription to be filled led to his winning a $200,000 lottery jackpot.

Jack Walter of Nash County told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he went to pick up his prescription from the pharmacy, but learned it wasn't ready.

"I got a text that my prescription was ready," Walter recalled. "The pharmacist asked if I had five minutes to wait, so I went next door to get a bottle of water and a few tickets."

Walter said he scratched off the Double Cash Doubler ticket he bought from Bailey's Tobacco & Grill in Bailey while still waiting for his prescription.

The ticket revealed a $200,000 top prize.

"I showed it to my pharmacist and he goes, 'Oh my gosh, you won $200,000!'" Walter said. "I couldn't believe it. I just couldn't stop staring at it."

Walter said he plans to invest his winnings.