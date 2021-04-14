April 14 (UPI) -- An animal services officer in California rescued a family of puppies from a deep hole near a city's courthouse.

Kern County Animal Services said Officer John Mehciz responded to a location near the Lamont courthouse at which a deep hole had been found with seven puppies trapped at the bottom.

Officials said the puppies' mother is believed to have attempted to use the hole as a den to keep the puppies safe while she went to find food.

Photos from the rescue shows Mehciz reaching down into the hole to pull the puppies to safety.

"Great job, Officer Mehciz," Kern County Animal Services said in a Facebook post.

The mother and seven puppies were taken to the Animal Services facility in Fruitvale. Officials said the puppies will remain with their mother until they are old enough to be safely rehomed.