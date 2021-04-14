Nilanshi Patel, 18, who set the Guinness World Record for longest hair on a teenager three times, received her first haircut since the age of 6 and her locks will soon be on display at the Ripley's Believe It or Not! Museum in Los Angeles. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records/Ripley's Believe It or Not!

Nilanshi Patel, 18, pictured with mother Kaminiben Patel, stopped cutting her hair at the age of six and set the Guinness World Record for longest hair on a teenager three times. Her hair was cut after she turned 18 and will soon be on display at the Ripley's Believe It or Not! Museum in Los Angeles. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records/Ripley's Believe It or Not!

April 14 (UPI) -- An Indian woman who set the Guinness World Record for the longest hair on a teenager received her first haircut since age 6 and donated the cut hair for display at the Ripley's Believe It or Not! Museum.

Nilanshi Patel, 18, of Modasa, Gujarat, first set the Guinness record for longest hair on a teenager when she was 16 and her hair measured 5 feet, 7 inches long.

Patel's hair was measured just days before her 18th birthday and she broke her own record for the second time with hair measuring 6 feet, 6.7 inches long.

"My hair gave me a lot -- because of my hair I am known as the 'real-life Rapunzel,' now it's time to give back," Patel told Guinness officials.

Patel said she had considered donating her hair to make wigs for children with cancer, but her mother convinced her that it should go on display to inspire others. Her mother, Kaminiben Patel, said she would donate her own hair to the cancer wig program if her daughter donated it for museum display.

Patel's hair is now being prepared for display at the Ripley's Believe It or Not! Museum in Los Angeles and will later be transferred to the Guinness World Records Hollywood Museum in Los Angeles.

"I love my new hairstyle. I feel proud that I'm going to send my hair to the U.S. museum-- people will see and be inspired by my hair," Patel said.