April 14 (UPI) -- The makers of Busch beer announced they are seeking a very good boy or girl to make $20,000 by serving as "chief tasting officer" for Dog Brew, a "beer" made for dogs.

Anheuser-Busch said its inaugural batch of Dog Brew, an alcohol-free "beer" actually made from bone broth, sold out within 24 hours last year, and it is now looking for a canine "chief tasting officer" to help expand the line of offerings.

Advertisement

The dog will be paid $20,000 for the role and will be responsible for "taste-testing, quality control, and fulfilling duties as an ambassador for the product." The dog will also become a "featured creator" for Busch's social media channels.

Perks of the position include pet insurance and a free supply of Dog Brew.

"The reaction to Busch Dog Brew's release last year was so overwhelmingly positive that we knew we had a big challenge in Year 2 to keep the momentum going. So to expand the brand this year, we needed a true expert in the space on our team," said Daniel Blake, vice president of value brands at Anheuser-Busch. "We're excited to give one qualified canine a real, paying job and to tap into their insider knowledge of our target consumer to expand Busch Dog Brew in 2021."

Owners interested in getting their pets considered for the position by posting photos of their dogs on social media along with a description of their qualifications and the hashtag "#BuschCTOcontest."