April 13 (UPI) -- West Virginia launched an initiative offering remote workers $12,000 to relocate to the state and remain for at least two years.

Gov. Jim Justice announced the Ascend WV program Monday, alongside Intuit CEO Brad D. Smith and his wife, Alys, who are funding the program.

Ascend WV offers remote workers $12,000 cash to move to the state and remain for at least two years. The transplants will also receive yearlong passes to outdoor recreation activities such as rafting, hiking, mountain climbing and golf.

The approved remote workers will also receive access to a co-working space and continuing education programs at West Virginia University.

The first wave of applicants are for residency in Morgantown, with future slots being planned for relocation to Lewisburg and Shepherdstown.