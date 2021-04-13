April 13 (UPI) -- A 23-year-old African spurred tortoise at a German zoo gets around on his own despite joint problems thanks to a roller board.

ZOOM Erlebniswelt Gelsenkirchen zoological adventure world in North Rhine-Westphalia said the 220-pound tortoise, Helmuth, started having trouble supporting his own weight due to shoulder joint problems with his front legs.

The zoo said Helmuth is getting used to moving on his own again after being lifted onto a board with wheels that he can propel with his legs.

Zookeepers said Helmuth's legs are strengthening from his training sessions with the roller board and he is getting skilled at navigating around on his wheels.