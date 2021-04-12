April 12 (UPI) -- A Missouri man said a fellow store customer's purchase of a scratch-off lottery ticket inspired him to purchase the same ticket -- and win $100,000.

Danny Yount, of St. Louis, told Missouri Lottery officials he was in line at the Circle K store in St. Louis when the customer ahead of him purchased a Hot Hot Cash scratch-off ticket.

Yount said he decided to buy the same ticket and ended up scratching off a $100,000 prize.

The winner said his first phone call was to his girlfriend, but he had some difficulty convincing her that he was telling the truth.

"She thought I was joking since I happened to win on April Fools' Day," Yount recalled.

The Missouri Lottery said Yount was the first player to win the $100,000 top prize from Hot Hot Cash. Three top prizes remain in the game.