April 12 (UPI) -- A bear got more than it bargained for when it wandered into a California home through an open door and was chased off by a pair of pint-sized pooches.

Deedee Mueller said she was napping in her Paradena home on Saturday with multiple doors open to allow for fresh air to circulate through the home and so her dogs, Mei Mei and Squirt, could go in and out of the house as they pleased.

Mueller said she awoke when Mei Mei suddenly darted out of her bedroom and started barking loudly, with Squirt following close behind.

"Based on the barks, I knew something was up," Mueller wrote on Facebook.

Mueller's home security cameras revealed a bear had wandered through the open door into the kitchen, where it was chased back out of the house by Mei Mei and Squirt.

"You could tell the bear looked nervous inside the house," Mueller wrote.

The footage shows the bear, once outside, wandered to a pond on the other side of the yard, but was again chased away by the small canines.

Mueller said the bear appeared to be 2 or 3 years old.

"It's time to close all doors," she wrote.