April 12 (UPI) -- Professional bowler Anthony Neuer became the first competitor in the sport to convert a 7-10 split during a televised match in 30 years.

Neuer, 18, known as the Ginger Assassin, was competing against Jakob Butturff in the seventh frame of the U.S. Open semifinal match Sunday at the National Bowling Stadium in Reno, Nev., when his first roll ended with a 7-10 split -- two pins left standing on opposite sides of the lane.

Neuer's second roll took out both pins, making him the first professional bowler to pick up a spare by converting a 7-10 split since Jess Stayrook accomplished the feat at the 1991 Tuscon Open. Neur became just the fourth professional bowler to manage the tricky shot in a match shown on TV.

"It was pretty cool, honestly. I mean, I'm not gonna say it was bad," Neuer said during the United States Bowling Congress's postgame show. "I wasn't expecting it. I mean, I was walking away and I looked back and I seen it come across, and I was just shocked."

Neuer ended up losing the match with a score of 257-203.