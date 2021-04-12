April 12 (UPI) -- An Idaho man said he had to grow out his fingernails to recapture a Guinness World Record for stacking wet bars of soup.

David Rush, who has broken more than 150 Guinness records to promote STEM education, said he had to grow out his fingernails so he could get a secure enough grip to take on the record for most bars of wet soap stacked in one minute.

Rush previously set the record at 30 bars of soap in one minute, but that mark was taken later by someone who stacked 32 bars.

The record-breaking enthusiast managed to recapture his title with 34 bars of soap stacked.