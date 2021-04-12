April 12 (UPI) -- A ski resort in Oregon held an annual event for more than 20 unusual skiers -- dummies competing to earn their creators a free season pass.

The Mt. Ashland ski resort held its annual Dummy Downhill event Sunday, featuring 20 dummies created by members of the public to race down a slope featuring a large jump to win a free season pass.

Advertisement

The rules required each dummy to weigh under 125 pounds and be mounted on either two skis or a snowboard.

"We judge them on creativity, and then we're going to judge them on their run, their craft, their air time," Mt. Ashland General Manager Hiram Towle told KOBI-TV.

Towle said there were more than 20 entries, a new record for the annual event that was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"People love it, it's great for the kids, you don't even have to be a skier or a snowboarder, you can just come to watch us demolish these dummies off of this big jump," Towle said.

A dummy titled "The Flying Ace" was declared the winner this year, earning a free season pass for creator Margaret Shaughnessy.