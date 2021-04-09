Yasuko Tamaki, 90, who has worked for the same company since 1956, was dubbed the world's oldest office manager by Guinness World Records. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

April 9 (UPI) -- A 90-year-old Japanese woman who has worked for the same company since 1956 earned a Guinness World Record as the world's oldest office manager.

Yasuko Tamaki, who will celebrate her 91st birthday May 15, still works five days a week at Sunco Industries for 7 1/2 hours a day.

"All I did was doing what I'm expected to do for 90 years, so I don't know what to say! I am truly touched," Takami told Guinness officials upon receiving her certificate.

Takami said achieving such a long tenure at the company came naturally.

"I think it's just an accumulation. I always thought that I was born to be of help to someone. So I want to do things that make chairman, managers and other staff happy. That remains my lifelong goal," she said.

The office manager said she has no plans to retire.

"Once a year ends, then there is another. So I hope to keep on going like that," she said.