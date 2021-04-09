April 9 (UPI) -- Police in Pennsylvania said a large snake photographed slithering through a tree in a public park is believed to be a non-venomous species.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said Thursday that the snake had been photographed in a tree by a member of the public along a trail in Frick Park.

Police, animal control officers and Pittsburgh Park Rangers were summoned to the park Thursday to search for the serpent.

The city said in a later update that experts at the Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium reviewed the photo of the reptile and believe it to be a black rat snake, a non-venomous species that is native to Pennsylvania but is not often seen in the Frick Park area.