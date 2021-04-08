Anil Philip, 47, of Wayne County, Mich., said he lost his Powerball ticket shortly after learning he had won $150,000 and he didn't find it again until just days before it would have expired. Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery

April 8 (UPI) -- A Michigan man who collected a $150,000 Powerball prize said he almost missed out on the jackpot when he lost the ticket and didn't find it again until just days before it expired.

Anil Philip, 47, of Wayne County, told Michigan Lottery officials he bought a ticket for the March 14, 2020, Powerball drawing from the Reda Shop store in Trenton, and he decided not to claim his prize right away after learning he had won $150,000.

"I like to play the Powerball game and was so excited when I found out I won $150,000," Philip said. "I won the prize right when COVID-19 hit, so I decided to wait to claim the prize. I ended up misplacing the ticket and just found it a few days ago."

Philip brought the ticket to lottery headquarters just days before the prize would have expired.

"I was so relieved and excited to have found it just in time before it expired," Philip said.

He said he plans to use his jackpot to pay off his student debts.