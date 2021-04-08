Two baby foxes, initially thought to be coyote pups, were rescued from a storm drain in Foxborough, Mass. Photo courtesy of the Foxborough Police Department

April 8 (UPI) -- Police, animal control officers, firefighters and highway department officials responded to a Massachusetts storm drain to rescue a pair of stranded baby foxes.

The Foxborough Police Department said officers responded to Baker Street in Foxborough to help animal control officers rescue what was initially believed to be a pair of coyote cubs from a storm drain.

Firefighters and highway department officials also responded to the scene to assist with the rescue, police said.

Foxborough Animal Control said the animals were safely removed from the drain and, once they were cleaned, officials realized they were fox kits.

"Unfortunately we were not successful in reuniting them with mom, so they have been sent to rehab where they will hopefully be released when old enough to be on their own," Foxborough Animal Control said in a Facebook post.