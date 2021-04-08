April 8 (UPI) -- A video posted to TikTok helped a California woman reunite a couple with a GoPro camera that spent nearly four years underwater after being lost at a waterfall.

Rio Villa said she and her boyfriend were visiting Three Sisters Falls on April 3 when they found a GoPro camera wedged between the water and some rocks under a waterfall.

Villa posted a video to TikTok showing footage from the camera depicting a couple exploring San Diego.

"Oh yeah, even GoPro commented, they were like 'hey San Diegans like help them find the owners,'" Villa told KFMB-TV.

The couple from the video said family members sent them a link to the TikTok the next day.

"I saw the video and was like 'What! This is crazy how can that be? It's us.' And I was like 'Did you post this? How is this?'" said the GoPro's owner, Priscila Bernal.

Bernal and her then-boyfriend -- now husband -- Alejandro Lopez lost the camera while going down a slide.

"The second time I hit my elbow. I opened my hand and throw the camera into the water. We tried to find it for hours and hours. It was a failure," Lopez said.

Villa and her boyfriend, Wil Ezell, are now making plans to meet up with Bernal and Lopez in San Diego to return the camera to its owners.

"All they had was these memories in their mind and now we can bring that back to them, which was really cool," Ezell said.