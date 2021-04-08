April 8 (UPI) -- A website is offering a remodeling enthusiast $1,000 to watch at least 10 episodes of three different home improvement TV shows in a month and document the experience.

ReviewHomeWarranties, a website dedicated to reviews and comparisons of home warranty providers, said it will pay someone $1,000 to watch at least 10 episodes of three TV shows dedicated to home improvement projects in a one-month period and complete a worksheet for each experience.

"Do you love a good before and after? Do home improvement shows inspire you? Have you spent a weekend binging on your favorite house-flipping show? If so, we have a job for you," the posting states.

Applications are being accepted through May 10, and the winner will have until June 17 to complete the task.