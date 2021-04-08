April 8 (UPI) -- A U.S. Army captain broke a Guinness World Record by running a mile in 10 minutes, 23 seconds while wearing a bomb disposal suit that weighs more than 80 pounds.

Capt. Katie Hernandez, the company commander of an ordnance disposal unit based out of Fort Campbell, Ky., donned the bomb disposal suit Saturday at George Mason University and ran a mile in 10 minutes and 23 seconds.

Hernandez's time was enough to capture the Guinness World Record from Army 1st Lt. Ashley Sorensen, who completed the feat with a time of 11 minutes and 6 seconds in 2013.

Hernandez said the bomb disposal suit weighs 84 pounds, with the helmet alone accounting for 12 of those pounds.

The men's version of the record is held by British runner Mark Gibbs, who completed his run with a time of 7 minutes and 24 seconds in December 2017.