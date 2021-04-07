April 7 (UPI) -- A Washington state couple collected their second lottery jackpot from a ticket they obtained from the same store as the game that earned them their first payout.

Henry and Gloria Dohler of Spokane told Washington's Lottery officials that Henry has a daily routine of buying lottery tickets from the Safeway store in Spokane.

"On Tuesday, I checked the tickets I had bought Monday and I won a free ticket," Henry Dohler said. "On Wednesday, I bought my usual tickets and got my free one, too. The next day I checked them and saw I didn't win anything, but then I remembered I had the free ticket, so I made sure to check it against the the numbers in the paper."

The free ticket, a Hit Five drawing game, earned the couple a $100,000 prize.

"It's like the saying goes, sometimes the best things in life are free. I had to check the ticket three times to make sure that I won," Dohler said.

The couple previously collected a $20,000 jackpot from a scratch-off ticket they bought from the same store in 2010.

Dohler said he and his wife are planning to use their latest winnings to take a trip to the East Coast to visit family.