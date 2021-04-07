April 7 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies and wildlife officers were summoned to a Florida apartment complex where a massive 10-foot alligator was found resting under a parked car.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post Tuesday that deputies responded to an apartment complex in Tampa to help remove the gigantic gator from under the vehicle.

Advertisement

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission was also summoned to the scene and deputies worked together with the wildlife officers to relocate the 10-foot, 2-inch reptile to an alligator farm.

The sheriff's office said there were no injuries to humans or gators during the rescue.