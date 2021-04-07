April 7 (UPI) -- A Texas man has become the first person to run from Disneyland in California to Walt Disney World in Florida, a journey of about 2,761 miles.

Don Muchow, 59, of Plano, said he began his run on Feb. 1, 2020, and had planned to complete the run in about 90 days, but the coronavirus pandemic led to some unexpected delays. He said the run still took about 90 days, but those days were spread out over the course of 14 months for safety reasons.

Muchow, whose run was aimed at raising awareness of Type 1 diabetes, arrived at Disney World on Monday.

"I never considered quitting even once," Muchow told the Orange County Register. "COVID didn't change my mission: I want every single person with Type 1 diabetes to see that we can still dream big, despite the very real 24/7 challenges and risks involved in balancing insulin, blood glucose, food and activity."

The runner said his original plan had been to run from the Pacific Ocean to Florida's Space Coast with only a brief stop at Disneyland toward the beginning of his journey, but a conversation with a friend inspired him to change his plans and visit both Disney parks.

Muchow was greeted by a crowd of supporters, including Disney World employees, when he arrived at the park, but his original plan of spending the day at the Magic Kingdom will have to wait for coronavirus precautions to ease.