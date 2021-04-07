April 7 (UPI) -- A donkey that has been running loose in Indiana for more than a week is believed to have been captured, animal control officials said.

Evansville Animal Control said officers received word that the donkey, which was first spotted in late March, has been safely captured, but officials said they have been unable to confirm the report.

Animal control first revealed in a March 31 Facebook post that a donkey had been seen running loose in Evansville while dragging a blue lead. Officials said they were unable to identify the animal's owner or determine its origins.

The donkey was subsequently spotted in the Darmstadt area and on home security footage on the north side of Evansville.