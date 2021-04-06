April 6 (UPI) -- Police in Pennsylvania shared video from the unusual rescue of a squirrel found trapped inside a metal pole.

The Lititz Borough Police Department said officers were called to the Lockup Lane area on a report of a squirrel trapped inside a metal pole attached to the side of a utility pole.

The squirrel had apparently fallen into the open top of the metal pole and was unable to climb back out.

The department posted a video to Facebook showing officers using a small ladder to get above the pole and reach in with a smaller pole to allow the squirrel to climb to freedom.

The video shows the squirrel climb the offered escape route and dart up the wooden utility pole with such speed that the department replayed the footage in super slow motion to make the animal visible.

"They say in law enforcement, everyday is different, well yesterday was definitely a little squirrelly," the post said.