April 6 (UPI) -- A South Carolina elementary school broke a Guinness World Record when it successfully set up 3,730 cereal boxes in the cafeteria and toppled them like dominoes.

The Beaufort County School District said Red Cedar Elementary School in Bluffton amassed 6,153 cereal boxes in the cafeteria and attempted to cause them all to fall in a chain reaction.

The fifth attempt resulted in 3,730 of the boxes falling, which was enough to break the previous Guinness World Record of 3,416 boxes.

The cereal boxes were then donated to local charity Bluffton Self Help.

"We estimate it's about 32,000 to 40,000 meals right here that these kids are providing back to the community," Kim Hall, executive director of Bluffton Self Help, told WSAV-TV. "It's really incredible, meaningful and spectacular to be a part of this whole process."