April 6 (UPI) -- Firefighters and animal control officers in South Carolina came to the rescue of a puppy who fled from her family and ended up trapped in a storm drain.

The Spartanburg Police Department said in a Facebook post that the Spartanburg Fire Department and the City of Spartanburg Animal Control responded Tuesday morning to a report of a puppy trapped in a storm drain.

The crews were told the puppy, named Lizzy, had fled from her owners and ended up trapped in the drain.

The police department shared video of the emergency responders rescuing Lizzy and returning her to her family.