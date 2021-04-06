David Mebane of Knoxville, Tenn., earned a Guinness World Record with his collection of 7,095 Funk Pop! figurines. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

April 6 (UPI) -- A Tennessee man with a passion for collecting Funko Pop! figures was awarded a Guinness World Record when his total stock was tallied at 7,095 different toys.

David Mebane, of Knoxville, said he applied for the world record during the COVID-19 pandemic, and due to safety precautions he had to prove his accomplishment with a 17-hour video showcasing each different Funko Pop! figurine in his collection.

He said that task was nothing compared to the effort he puts into hunting for new additions.

"In Funko world, it's more than a game, it's a hunt," he told WVLT-TV. "I go out every Saturday looking for my Pops. If I miss a Saturday, it won't be there the next, that's usually how it works."

Mebane said the world record of 7,095 is based on the number of figurines he had in November 2020.

"I average about 20 to 30 a week, so after this weekend I'll be at almost 8,000," Mebane said.