April 5 (UPI) -- A 7-year-old athlete in India unofficially broke a Guinness World Record when she completed 64 forward walkovers in 1 minute.

Drishti Jaiswal, 7, of Gujarat, completed 64 of the gymnastics maneuvers in 1 minute, unofficially beating the previous record of 55, which was set by 13-year-old Garima Pansari in December 2020.

Jaiswal's parents said the girl has been practicing front walkovers for four years.

Evidence from Jaiswal's attempt is being submitted to Guinness for official recognition.