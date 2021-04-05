April 5 (UPI) -- Some talented canines showed off their unusual skills by taking to the waves in Florida at the 8th Annual East Coast Dog Surfing Championships.

The event at Lori Wilson Park in Cocoa Beach, organized by the Brevard Humane Society as part of the Easter Surf Festival, followed guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention after the 2020 East Coast Dog Surfing Championships was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A yellow lab named Lily took the top spot after braving rough waters on her surfboard.

"She had a blast," Lily's owner and trainer Michael Vogt of Port St. Lucie told Florida Today. "It was fun but it all benefits the Brevard Humane Society and that's what's important."