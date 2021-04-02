April 2 (UPI) -- A shrill sound is tormenting neighbors of a luxury condominium building in Brooklyn, N.Y.

The building at 347 Henry Street in Cobble Hill, marked as 5 River Park, has been called the whistling condo by some, but others say the nickname doesn't describe the maddening noise.

"Whistling can be pleasant. This is not pleasant," Amanda Sue Nichols, second vice president of the Cobble Hill Association told the Brooklyn Eagle. She said the sound is like "the metallic screech made by a braking subway train."

It has also been described as "a screaming dinosaur standing on top of the building," WABC-TV reported.

The noise, which can be heard for blocks and is particularly irritating to neighbors who have been working from home during the pandemic, has been pinpointed to the wind blowing through the building's balcony railings.

The building, formerly part of the Long Island College Hospital campus, is being developed by Fortis Property Group with 25 residences and three penthouses priced between $1.3 million and $4.3 million.

"We responded immediately when we were made aware of the wind-related noise, and we have identified an adjustment to the balcony railings that we believe will remediate the issue," Fortis spokesman George Shea told the Eagle.