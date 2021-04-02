April 2 (UPI) -- A mother and son walking on a beach in Norway discovered a message in a bottle that traveled more than 1,000 miles in about eight months.

Ida Hodnebo, 36, said she was walking with her son, Tallak, 7, on a beach on the Norwegian island of Jomfruland when they came across a glass bottle containing a hand-written note.

Advertisement

The note was written in July 2020 by a 10-year-old girl named Lilly Carter, who wrote that she was planning to throw the bottle into the sea from the beach in Chapel St. Leonards, England, about 1,033 miles from where it was discovered.

The letter asked that whoever found the bottle post about it online, and Hodnebo posted photos of the bottle and Carter's letter to Facebook.

Harald Christiansen spotted the post online and decided to do some of his own detective work by joining a Facebook group for residents of Long Eaton. He shared Hodnebo's photos to the group, where they were spotted by Carter's mother, Claire Pentecost, 38.

"Both Lilly and her big sister Chloe, 11, sent messages out into the sea, but there's been no finder for Chloe's bottle yet," Pentecost told Lincolnshire Live.

"We are surprised that the lid stayed on and didn't let any water in and sink to the bottom of the sea or the fact it didn't break on the rocks," she said.