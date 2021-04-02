April 2 (UPI) -- A deer crashed through the windshield of a Virginia school bus and landed on a student who was taking a nap during the morning commute.

Powhatan County Public Schools shared footage from the vehicle's onboard camera, which captured the 6 a.m. Thursday incident.

The footage shows the bus in transit when a deer crashes through the windshield on the opposite side from where the driver is seated and flips over a seating barrier to land on a student who was sleeping.

The bus driver opens the doors and deer runs out, the footage shows.

The driver calls for assistance and states the vehicle was on Route 13, near Anderson Highway.

The student was not injured. The driver said the deer ran off into the distance and did not appear to be injured.

Brian Bartlett, the district's interim director of transportation, praised the driver's actions during the incident.

"He did very well. He was able to get the bus off to the side of the road safely, turned the four ways on while the bus was moving, and did all of this while the deer was still in the floor of the bus kicking all around," Bartlett told the Powhatan Today newspaper.

"He did a very good job at keeping the bus safe and keeping the kids on the bus safe."