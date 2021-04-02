April 2 (UPI) -- Internet personality Zach King, of Los Angeles, set a record for most TikTok followers for a male content creator, Guinness World Records announced Friday.

The popular video creator, who also shares content on YouTube and Instagram, has more than 58.2 million followers on TikTok and more than 92 million followers across all platforms, Guinness World Records said in a statement.

Advertisement

King combines filmmaking and illusory magic to create videos. His first viral video was "Jedi Kittens" posted on YouTube in 2011, and King, who posts as Final Cut King, became popular on the former short-form video platform Vine.

"I think the perfect TikTok video is the same across the board," King told Newsweek. "I don't change what we're making at the studio just for TikTok. One of the keys is it's got to be really intriguing from the beginning."

King's TikTok posts have received 5.8 million to 149 million views since January. He has posted editing tutorials on his YouTube channel, which he started in 2009.