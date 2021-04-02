April 2 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman discovered she won a $1 million Mega Millions lottery prize after she woke up in the middle of the night and called the lottery's customer service hotline to check the winning numbers.

"I woke up in the middle of the night and I just thought, 'Let me call and check this tickets,'" Adriene Wynn, of Greensboro, said in an NC Education Lottery news release.

"I called about five times to make sure I wasn't dreaming or something. When they kept saying the same thing, I kept saying, 'Oh my God, oh my God!'"

Wynn bought the $2 ticket at Kwik JP Express on Randleman Road in Greensboro. It was one of two tickets that matched all five white balls. No one won the Mega Millions jackpot, which stands at $168 million.

After taxes, Wynn took home $707,501, which she said she will use to pay bills, buy a new home and invest.

"After I found out that it was real, I was jumping up and down on my bed like it was a trampoline," Wynn said. "If I could have done a cartwheel without breaking anything I would have."