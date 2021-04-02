April 2 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Texas said they conducted a highly unusual rescue when a resident called 911 to report a squirrel in distress.

The Austin Fire Department said the A-shift crew from Engine 38 responded just before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday after a caller reported a squirrel's head was stuck in a tree's knothole and the animal had been trapped for some time.

"This is not an April Fools' Day joke," the department said in a Facebook post.

The post said the squirrel "had found himself with his front half stuck inside the interior of the tree while his back half remained unprotected."

The department shared video showing firefighters Steven Slaughter and Shane Burton working to carefully extract the small animal without injuring it.

The firefighters "managed to free the squirrel and send him on his way ... we assume none the worse for wear since he didn't stick around to offer so much as a 'thank-you,'" the post said.