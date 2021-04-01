The South Carolina Education Lottery said an out-of-state woman leaving South Carolina after visiting with family members won a $30,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket. Photo by Pung/Shutterstock.com

April 1 (UPI) -- A visitor on her way out of South Carolina said she quickly realized she'd have to plan a return trip to the state when she won a $30,000 lottery prize.

The woman told South Carolina Education Lottery officials she was heading out of the state after visiting family in Lamar when she stopped at Ken's Corner in Lamar and bought a $2 Money Mania scratch-off lottery ticket.

Advertisement

The player told officials she scratched off the ticket and immediately called her family to tell them she'd be back to South Carolina soon to collect a $30,000 jackpot.

"It was surreal," the winner said.

She said playing another state's lottery was surprisingly lucky.

"I'll play the lottery again in South Carolina," she said.