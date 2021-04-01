April 1 (UPI) -- A cyclist from Kashmir broke a Guinness World Record by riding more than 2,000 miles from the northern tip of India to the southern tip in 8 days, 1 hour and 37 minutes.

Adil Teli, 23, a Kashmir native, set off from Kashmir on March 22 and arrived eight days later in Kanyakumari, a town on the southern tip of India.

Teli's time of 8 days, 1 hour and 37 minutes beat the previous Guinness World Record for fastest Kashmir to Kanyakumari cycling trip, which was set in September 2020 when Om Hitendra Mahajan completed the journey in 8 days, 7 hours and 38 minutes.

"Ever since I started cycling professionally, I want to achieve this world record. And it took me some time to get there but I'm so glad I could do it," Teli told the Indian Express.

Teli said evidence of his accomplishment is now being submitted to Guinness for official verification.