A copy of "Coup d'Etat: A Practical Handbook," by Edward Luttwak, was returned to the Omaha Public Library this week, more than 50 years after it was last checked out. Photo courtesy of the Omaha Public Library

April 1 (UPI) -- Officials at a Nebraska library said workers discovered something unexpected in a return drop box: A book that was more than 50 years overdue.

The Omaha Public Library said the book, Coup d'Etat: A Practical Handbook, by Edward Luttwak, was found by librarians this week in a return drop box at the library's downtown branch.

Advertisement

The card inside the cover of the book states it was due back July 29, 1970.

Emily Getzschman, the library's marketing manager, said the facility doesn't have records going back that far, so officials don't know who checked the book out or who returned it.

"We just kind of had to laugh," Getzschman told the Omaha World-Herald.

Getzschman said the book will not be returned to circulation, as there are more current versions in the stacks. She said the book will likely end up in the possession of the library's local history librarian.