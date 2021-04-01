April 1 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Montana said an angler casting his line in the Missouri River broke a state record when he landed a 3.42-pound, 20.1-inch longnose sucker.

The Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks said Jacob Bernhardt of Great Falls was fishing the Missouri River in Cascade County on March 26 when he reeled in a large longnose sucker.

Bernhardt's 3.42-pound catch beat a longstanding record of 3.27 pounds, which was set in 1988 by an angler fishing in the Marias River, the department said.

The department said Bernhardt's catch was the fifth record-breaking fish to be reeled in by Montana anglers this year.