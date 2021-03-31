March 31 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man said he was still enjoying the good feelings from his $5,000 lottery prize when he uncovered a $100,000 jackpot just two weeks later.

Henry Harvey II, of Spring Lake, told North Carolina Education Lottery officials that his recent win made it all the more shocking when the $25 Extreme Cash scratch-off ticket he bought from the Circle K store in Hope Mills turned out to be a $100,000 winner.

"Two weeks ago, I won $5,000 there on a $10 scratch-off," he said. "So, this time, when I scratched-off and saw I won, I was extremely happy and surprised."

Harvey said his most immediate plan for his winnings is to "stick it in the bank."

"It was a shock," he said. "Still is!"