March 31 (UPI) -- Police in Minnesota said they are trying to find the owner of a large goat that spent several days wandering around a city.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office said the goat was seen wandering around Andover for a "few days," including multiple sightings in residential areas.

Advertisement

"Hobbies appear to be spring walks, gardening & grilling," the sheriff's office tweeted.

A sheriff's office spokesman said deputies ran into a hurdle when attempting to capture the goat.

"The goat is too large to fit into a squad vehicle, so we are unable to transport it to animal control," said Tierney Peters, community relations coordinator for the sheriff's office. A later tweet revealed deputies managed to get wanderer to animal control, according to Bring Me the News.

The sheriff's office said in a follow-up tweet that it brought the goat to animal control, where it would remain until the owner is found.