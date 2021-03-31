March 31 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Boston said a lizard hitched a ride in a car and ended up traveling from Florida to Massachusetts.

The Animal Rescue League of Boston said a Massachusetts resident returned from a trip to Florida to discover the lizard, a brown anole, was hiding inside their car.

The person brought the lizard to ARL's Brewster Animal Care and Adoption Center.

Officials said brown anoles are not native to Massachusetts. The lizard was taken to a Connecticut reptile rescue facility to be rehomed.

"ARL commends these actions and reminds the pubic that non-native species should never be released into the wild, as they can create vast ecological problems," the ARL said in a statement provided to WBZ-TV. "Any non-native species should be taken to a rescue organization like ARL -- our local environment will thank you!"